Arsenal v Chelsea Team News

Match Preview

Share







Mikel Arteta will seek his first win as Arsenal manager when they make the short trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Spaniard had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in his first match in the dugout on Boxing Day.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spared his blushes by netting in the second half to cancel out Dan Gosling’s strike at the Vitality Stadium.

Arteta faces a herculean task in trying to salvage Arsenal’s season and victory at home to Chelsea will be a huge step in the right direction.

A win over their London rivals, who sit fourth, would close the gap to five points and send Arsenal into the new year with optimism.

Sokratis left the field with a knock against Bournemouth and so Calum Chambers could come into the starting XI after serving a one-match suspension.

Nicolas Pepe and Matteo Guendouzi missed out on a starting berth in Arteta’s maiden game at the helm and will hope to benefit from rotation.

Chelsea’s grip on fourth place has weakened over recent weeks after losing three of their last four league outings.

Boss Frank Lampard has already stressed the need to reinforce in January and his squad depth will be put to the test on Sunday.

A 2-0 loss at home to Southampton wasn’t the Boxing Day gift Chelsea fans had hoped for and they will be keen to come away from the Emirates with bragging rights.

Last weekend’s 2-0 win at London rivals Tottenham will offer hope they can put in another big performance on the road.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will hope to come back into the starting XI against the Gunners, while Matteo Kovacic is available after suspension.

Lampard has hinted that Callum Hudson-Odoi could get the nod once again after impressing in training.

This fixture in the Premier League hasn’t seen the away side pick up all three points since Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners in January 2016.