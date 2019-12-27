Bournemouth v Brighton Team News

Match Preview

Share







A south-coast derby is the Premier League's offering for Saturday's early kick-off as Brighton host Bournemouth.

There has been little to separate the sides this season, both sitting on 20 points, and seemingly in real danger of being sucked into the relegation battle.

The Seagulls lost 2-1 at Tottenham on Boxing Day and are aiming to end a run of three straight home games without a win, with only a draw against Norwich to show for their recent outings at the Amex.

Brighton may also have revenge on their mind having lost this fixture 5-0 when the duo last met in April but much has changed at the club since then.

Captain Lewis Dunk missed the defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to illness but could return to the matchday squad, with Graham Potter expected to revert to a back four.

Neal Maupay may also start up front in place of youngster Aaron Connolly, with Solly March and Jose Izquierdo Brighton’s only two long-term absentees.

Bournemouth mustered a 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on Thursday and were perhaps unlucky not to get more from the game.

Former Brighton-man Steve Cook is expected to continue in defence with Simon Francis a doubt. Harry Wilson is also pushing for a start after making the bench against the Gunners following a dead leg while Diego Rico is also available following a one-match ban.

Junior Stanislas, Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Surman will also be hoping for starts. However, David Brooks, Nathan Ake and Arnaut Danjuma are all amongst those on the treatment table.

Dan Gosling scored the opening goal in the 5-0 win in April and is in good form, having broken the deadlock against the Gunners and netted the only goal in the recent 1-0 victory at Chelsea.

The Cherries have an excellent record against their south-coast rivals, losing just one of the last 12 but with the fixtures coming thick and fast at this stage of the season, the match in Falmer looks a tough one to call.