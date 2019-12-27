Newcastle v Everton Team News

Match Preview

Share







Newcastle will hope to extend their fine home record in the Premier League when they face Everton on Saturday.

Newcastle suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Boxing Day – despite taking the lead at Old Trafford – and so will be looking to bounce back.

They have only lost once at St James’ Park in 2019-20, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, and are unbeaten in eight.

Steve Bruce has proved his critics wrong in the early stages of his spell at Newcastle, beating the likes of Tottenham (a) and Manchester United (h), while they earned a draw at home to defending champions Manchester City.

Bruce’s squad depth will be put to the test on Saturday when they play their second game in the space of 48 hours.

Jetro Williams recovered from injury to start the loss to United and could be involved again this weekend.

Andy Carroll and Jonjo Shelvey were rested last time out and are almost certain to come back into the starting XI.

Fabian Schar struggled against the Red Devils but is set to retain his spot because Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett are struggling with injuries.

Exciting winger Allan Saint-Maximin is still sidelined with a thigh injury and Newcastle are yet to put a timeframe on his return.

Everton looked a completely different side after Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his first game on Boxing Day.

The Toffees dominated possession and lined up with a back three as the Italian looks to drag them away from relegation danger.

🎁 To: Blues everywhere

🏷 From: @CalvertLewin14 Saving the best present until the 80th minute on Boxing Day! #EVEBUR pic.twitter.com/nLANrsg3tU — Everton (@Everton) December 26, 2019

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored against Newcastle last season, netted in their 1-0 win over Burnley on home soil but they now face the difficult task of trying to win on the road.

They have only triumphed once away from home in the league since March 30, beating Southampton earlier this season.

Ancelotti has inherited a sizable injury list, with six players continuing to receive treatment from the club’s medical staff.

Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Cuco Martina, Morgan Schneiderlin and Beni Baningime are unavailable.

Theo Walcott made his return from injury on Boxing Day, coming off the bench in the closing minutes, and could be involved more heavily in the north east.

Moise Kean and Tom Davies had to settle for a place on the bench on Thursday and will be hoping to get the nod.

Everton looked on course to claim three points at Newcastle last season, opening up a 2-0 lead before a second-half capitulation saw them lose 3-2.