Norwich v Tottenham Team news

Match Preview

Share







Norwich boss Daniel Farke has fitness concerns over Max Aarons and Grant Hanley for Saturday’s visit of Tottenham to Carrow Road.

Right-back Aarons is touch-and-go to face Jose Mourinho’s side after picking up an injury in a challenge during Boxing Day’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old finished the game but will need to be assessed on Saturday, with the visit of Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day also on the manager’s mind.

Defeat in the West Midlands left the Canaries bottom of the Premier League standings and with just one top-flight win in 14 matches.

💬 “We’re still creating chances. It’s not like we’re getting battered every week and coming off with our heads down. “We’re unbelievably annoyed and frustrated but there’s still a long way to go. I don’t think people should write us off." — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 26, 2019

They have lost four of five and the boss knows that he needs to manage his resources accordingly during the festive period.

“We also have some late decisions because Grant Hanley is just coming back from injury and I’m not sure if he can handle three games in seven days, also some other knocks against the players,” said Farke.

Spurs hit back from defeat to Chelsea by downing Brighton 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the north Londoners sit fifth in the table, just three points behind Frank Lampard’s fourth-placed Blues.

The main selection issue for Mourinho surrounds record-signing Tanguy Ndombele.

The Portuguese tactician has revealed the France midfielder was not injured for the Seagulls clash but stated he was “not feeling in condition to play”.

Clearly irked by the situation, the former Manchester United chief suggested that his absence was “based on fears of previous injuries” and it remains to be seen if he comes under consideration to travel to East Anglia.

Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Son Heung-min are all suspended for the game, with Mourinho stating it is a “crime” that his players have been asked to play twice within 48 hours.

However, it is the same for both sets of players and the hosts will be motivated to try and close the seven-point gap to safety.