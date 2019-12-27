Watford v Aston Villa Team News

Watford welcome back Abdoulaye Doucoure from suspension for Saturday's home game against Aston Villa.

The Frenchman picked up his fifth booking of the season in last weekend’s 2-0 home win against Manchester United and had to sit out of the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Nathaniel Chalobah replaced him in midfield and could drop back to the bench, with Doucoure seen as the first choice in that position.

Ismaila Sarr was forced off at half-time after feeling an injury during the first period of the Blades contest and will be assessed further in the next 24 hours.

If he is unable to feature, Nigel Pearson could thrust Isaac Success or Domingos Quina into action. Otherwise, none of the long-term absentees will be ready to make a return to action.

They include Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck, who are out with calf and thigh injuries respectively.

Full-back is an area where they are struggling, with Daryl Janmaat and Jose Holebas also sidelined, with no return date pencilled in yet.

Villa go into the match against Watford with no new injury concerns following their vital 1-0 win at home to Norwich.

Dean Smith made a surprise choice at the back, with Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause starting together for the first time in the Premier League this season.

However, Villa kept just their fourth clean sheet this season and so Smith is likely to stick with the same pairing, with Tyrone Mings still not ready to return.

Conor Hourihane, who came off the bench to score the winner against the Canaries, is pushing for a recall.

Both sides head into the match looking to continue their positive Christmas results. Villa are now just one point away from 17th- placed West Ham, while Watford are six adrift in 19th.

The Hornets are aiming to win for just the second time on their own patch all season, while Villa have only won once away all season – a 5-1 thrashing of Norwich in October.