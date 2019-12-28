Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Match Preview

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson should be fit to face Wolves at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Henderson was forced off after 82 minutes of his side’s 4-0 Boxing Day win at Leicester with what appeared to be a concerning injury, only for manager Jurgen Klopp to confirm the midfielder had sustained a kick on the shin and could have continued.

Klopp remains without a number of players, including midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, who are both struggling with ankle problems, while centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are missing with respective hamstring and knee issues.

Jordan Henderson should be available tomorrow against Wolves, despite going off early against Leicester. pic.twitter.com/4zyT1STEDU — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 28, 2019

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could stick to a winning formula after he named an unchanged side for the impressive come-from-behind 3-2 win over Manchester City at Molineux on Friday night.

The likes of Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, Ruben Vinagre, Ryan Bennett and Max Kilman are options if changes are needed.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White continues his recovery from a back injury, along with centre-back Willy Boly and Bruno Jordao, who have been sidelined by a fractured leg and ankle injury respectively.

Despite boasting a host of in-form players, it is Adama Traore who Klopp has identified as the danger man in Wolves’ ranks.

Speaking about the 23-year-old Spanish wing man, who scored and provided an assist in the win against City, Klopp said: “He is a big, big talent and you don’t think he’s young, but he is still very young. Now, he found the right situation. Everyone was pretty sure that would happen and now it has at Wolves.

“[Jamie] Vardy is difficult to defend but I would say Traore is even harder to defend because his speed is incredible.”