Manchester City v Sheffield United Team News

Manchester City will be without goalkeeper Ederson through suspension against Sheffield United after he was sent off in their last-gasp defeat at Wolves.

Claudio Bravo is set to deputise in goal and Sergio Aguero should feature again after making his first start in five weeks at Molineux, only to be taken off following Ederson’s red card.

Kevin De Bruyne was visibly frustrated at being substituted after 67 minutes of the Wolves game but boss Pep Guardiola defended the decision given the game against the Blades follows less than 48 hours later.

Gabriel Jesus missed the Wolves game through illness, while playmaker David Silva and defender John Stones are out with respective leg and hamstring issues, with centre-back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane both long-term knee injury absentees.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could change his team for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Wilder is monitoring a couple of injured players although he has refused to name those nursing knocks and admitted after the 1-1 draw with Watford on Boxing Day that some fresh legs might be needed in midfield or in attack.

The likes of Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman and Mo Besic are all options.

City go into the game with Guardiola admitting the title race is over for his defending champions, as they sit 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool and have played a game more.

However, the Spanish tactician still wants to claim second place ahead of Leicester, who sit one point ahead of them ahead of the weekend action.

“It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester,” Guardiola said. “We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”

Sheffield United have enjoyed an impressive first half of the season and go into the game in seventh position, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.