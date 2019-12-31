Arsenal v Manchester United Team News

Match Preview

Calum Chambers will miss Arsenal's first match of 2020 as the Gunners prepare to face Manchester United at Emirates Stadium - and potentially many more.

Chambers is reportedly facing a lengthy lay-off with a long term knee injury that he sustained in the first half of the 2-1 home reverse to Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal are understood to have carried out extensive scans on his knee and the fear is that the 24-year-old may have damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.

New boss Mikel Arteta is already unable to call upon some key players in defence and the loss of another for an extended period of time will be a big blow to his plans for the club.

Arsenal lost Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin last season to long-term knee injuries and both are still fighting their way back to full fitness.

Neither were in the squad for the last game of 2019, but reports suggest they are available for the visit of United, who won 2-0 at Burnley on Saturday to stay in contention for the top four.

Granit Xhaka, who missed the home defeat by Chelsea because of illness, is also available for what may be the last time as he hopes to seal a January move to Bundesliga Hertha Berlin.

Gabriel Martinelli and Dani Ceballos may also return following injury, but Sokratis is likely to miss out with concussion.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal suffer huge injury blow as Calum Chambers could miss rest of the season with serious knee injury | @SamiMokbel81_DM https://t.co/sRnRn2RVGQ pic.twitter.com/fQPFSlkjaY — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 31, 2019

For Manchester United, midfielder Paul Pogba is in contention to make his first start in three months, while defender Eric Bailly could feature for the first time this season.

Ashley Young didn’t train with the rest of the group on Monday and is expected to drop out anyway, making way for Aaron Wan Bissaka – who was rested at Burnley.

Luke Shaw will be hoping his experience gives him the edge over teenager Brandon Williams, although that selection is less clear cut.

Scott McTominay could be out for up to a month with a knee problem so Pogba could come in alongside Fred from the start, or again warm the bench.