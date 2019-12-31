Brighton v Chelsea Team News

Christian Pulisic could make his return for Chelsea when they travel to Brighton in search of a third successive Premier League away win.

Both the Blues and Seagulls signed off from 2019 victorious, Brighton getting the better of Bournemouth, while Chelsea came from behind to triumph at Arsenal, so should head into 2020 in a buoyant mood.

Having seen his side overcome a slow start at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to get the better of the Gunners, Frank Lampard now takes his team to the south coast seeking to solidify their position in the top four.

Chelsea’s indifferent form, particularly at home, has allowed Manchester United to move within four points of fourth but they’ll be confident of keeping the Red Devils at a distance having impressed on their travels recently.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have the second-best away record in the Premier League, boosted by their successes over London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, while they have also won on their last two trips to Brighton.

Chelsea, in fact, have a 100 per cent record in league meetings with the Seagulls, winning all nine of their previous encounters, with Brighton’s only victory coming in a 1933 FA Cup tie.

With so many games over the festive period, Lampard looks set to freshen up his starting line-up from the one that beat Arsenal and could recall Pulisic.

The USA international didn’t feature at the Emirates Stadium due to a tight hamstring but could make the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Cesar Azpilicueta will need to prove his fitness having played with a knock at Arsenal.

The game will come too soon for Marcos Alonso and Reece James though as they continue their recoveries from muscle and ankle injuries respectively, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud aren’t yet ready to return.

Brighton have, so far, managed to avoid picking up any new injuries during the busy festive with Solly March and Jose Izquierdo still on the sidelines.

Head coach Graham Potter has shuffled his pack for the festive fixtures, making five changes for the loss at Tottenham before more alterations for the win over Bournemouth.

💪 Respect but nothing to fear says the boss!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 31, 2019

The 2-0 victory over the Cherries was just Brighton’s second in nine league games but Potter says they should approach the game with Chelsea in a confident mood.

“We just have to keep doing our best. The top six sides in this league are at a different level – historically that’s a fact. But you should never go onto a pitch thinking you’ve got no chance,” said Potter.