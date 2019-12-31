Burnley v Aston Villa Team News

Match Preview

Burnley take on Aston Villa on New Year's Day with both sides looking for a confidence-boosting victory after a poor run of results.

The Clarets’ defeat to Manchester United at home last time out means Sean Dyche’s men have lost five of their last seven games in the Premier League, a run that has seen them drop down to 13th posistion in the table on 24 points, but they are in a far healthier spot that their opponents.

Aston Villa’s return to the top flight started okay but has been on the slide over the past month or two, winning just two and losing eight of their last 11 games, and they are now in the relegation places with 18 points from their 20 games.

Their form on the road has been pariculary poor with five defeats in their last six road trips and they look to be in danger of a swift return to the Championship.

Sean Dyche has a largely fully-fit squad to choose from with Erik Pieters, Danny Drinkwater, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez all pushing to get back into the side after being left out last time.

THE PRESS | Sean Dyche talks the return of Heaton, Villa's recruitment and formations. WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/kSyR4Apodf pic.twitter.com/h4YIe3JrdJ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 31, 2019

Villa boss Dean Smith has not been helped by injuries and they have sorely missed the key duo of Tyrone Mings and John McGinn.

The pair are set to miss out again, although Mings is not far away from a return from his hamstring problem.

However, boss Smith will be reluctant to rush him back too soon and risk further problems, and Mings could be joined on the treatment table by Matt Targett, who is struggling with his own hamstring strain.

Villa were hammered by a resurgent Watford last time out and they are expected to make changes to their side with Jack Grealish likely to return to a more central role.

Both sides need a win but Burnley look to be the side more likely to achieve one and go into the new year with renewed hope, although the reverse fixture at Villa Park ended 2-2 back in September.