Newcastle v Leicester Team News

Match Preview

Share







Newcastle are looking to stop the rot but manager Steve Bruce has many players missing for Wednesday’s visit of Leicester City.

The Magpies put together a run of 14 points from seven games to shoot up the Premier League table but have hit the buffers of late, with three defeats in their last four outings.

A 4-1 reverse at Manchester United was followed by a 2-1 home loss to Everton and things will not get any easier when Brendan Rodgers brings his high-flying Foxes to St James’ Park.

The Tynesiders will be missing injured quartet Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie while there are also doubts over Fabian Schar and Joelinton.

The duo are struggling with hamstring and calf problems respectively and will be assessed ahead of the New Year’s Day kick-off.

Leicester beat Newcastle 5-0 at King Power Stadium earlier in the campaign and sit second in the standings but recently drew with Norwich before losing to Manchester City and Liverpool.

📺 As part of his post-Everton press conference, #NUFC boss Steve Bruce also previewed tomorrow's visit of Leicester City to St. James' Park. You can watch the full media briefing on NUFC TV now. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 31, 2019

However, the East Midlanders hit back to down West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium last time out and will welcome back a number of players who sat out the capital clash.

Star striker Jamie Vardy returns following the birth of his baby daughter, while Ricardo Pereira is set to play after resting a minor hamstring problem.

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans should be back in the starting line-up as the 2015-16 champions try to begin 2020 with their 14th top-flight win of the campaign.

Bruce pointed to the “drastic” changes that Leicester made in beating the Hammers and suggested that his men are exhausted after so many games.

“We’re all wanting to make four or five changes,” he said. “I know it’s the festive period and all the rest of it, but it’s ridiculous when you see some of the states that they’re in, especially the ones who played on Boxing Day and Saturday.

“It certainly isn’t right, we’ve got to do something about it.”