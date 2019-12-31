Norwich v Crystal Palace Team News

Match Preview

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich will be hoping to boost their fading survival hopes when they welcome Crystal Palace to Carrow Road on New Year's Day.

The Canaries ended 2019 six points adrift of safety and without a win in six games, although they did produce an improved performance when drawing 2-2 with Tottenham last time out.

Mid-table Palace have only lost one of their last seven league games and they will be looking to consolidate their place in the top half of the standings with another positive result at Carrow Road.

The Eagles have won the last three meetings between the two sides, including a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park earlier this season, with Norwich’s last triumph in the fixture coming back in 2013.

Norwich have no fresh fitness concerns heading into the game, although they remain without injured quartet Timm Klose, Ben Godfrey, Josip Drmic and Ralf Fahrmann.

Boss Daniel Farke could opt to make changes to his starting line-up given this will be the Canaries fourth game in the space of 11 days, with Todd Cantwell, Tom Trybull and Kenny McLean all pushing for recalls.

Palace cannot afford the luxury of rotation given the lengthy nature of their injury list, with Patrick van Aanholt, Christian Benteke, Scott Dann, Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend all remaining on the treatment table.

That means Roy Hodgson could be forced to stick with largely the same XI that started Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton, although Cheikhou Kouyate will be hoping to return after being used as a substitute at St Mary’s.

Palace have only lost two of their last seven matches on the road, while Norwich are without a win at home since their shock 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City in September and they have only taken two points in that time.