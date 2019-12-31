Southampton v Tottenham Team News

Match Preview

Share







Tottenham travel to Southampton on New Year's Day needing a win to keep pace with the top four in the Premier League.

It will not be an easy task for the men from north London as Ralph Hasenhüttl has turned the Saints’ fortunes around and they have gone from looking as though they would certainly be involved in an end-of-season relegation battle to one that should have enough about them to finish comfortably clear of trouble.

Seven points from their last nine available have seen Southampton move to 15th in the table on 22 points, four clear of the bottom three, and looking to go into the new year in mid table.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are still a club in flux under the leadership of the Portugese, whilst he has got the front players playing well and producing the goods the defence looks porous and very un-Mourinho like.

Spurs played a back three at Norwich but were constantly ripped apart and Mourinho is likey to revert to a back four to try and stabilise his back line.

On the team news front, Southampton could welcome back Moussa Djenepo to the starting XI after he made a big impact against Crystal Palace when coming off the bench.

With Shane Long sidelined, Michael Obafemi may get the nod ahead of Che Adams whilst Stuart Armstrong, Oriol Romeu and Sofiane Boufal are all pushing to get back in the side.

For Spurs, Mourinho has the duo of Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks available after suspension and they are likely to be thrown straight back in, as is Davinson Sanchez if Mourinho opts for four at the back.

Spurs have fitness issues over Tanguy Ndombele so, despite a good performance at Norwich, the Frenchman may sit this one out.