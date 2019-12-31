Watford v Wolves Team News

Match Preview

Watford will be looking to continue their revival against Wolves on New Year’s Day but boss Nigel Pearson may have to shuffle his pack.

The Hornets looked dead and buried at the foot of the Premier League standings but seven points from a possible nine under Pearson has seen them move above Norwich and to within three points of safety.

There is still a lot of work to do and the visit of high-flying Wolves will be a tough challenge but there is now renewed optimism in the camp.

The Vicarage Road outfit have yet to decide on a starting line-up and much will depend on how players respond after both Will Hughes and Craig Cathcart were forced off the field during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Jose Holebas (ribs) and Sebastian Prodl (hamstring) are all long-tern injury absentees while it remains to be seen how Roberto Pereyra and Tom Dele-Bashiru are shaping up after illness.

Craig Shakespeare is expecting a close match between Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year's Day https://t.co/DF6gH0Ed7i #WatfordFC 💛❤🖤 — Watford FC News (@watfordfcnews) December 31, 2019

Assistant coach Craig Shakespeare admits that the medical staff will need to run the rule over a number of players before Pearson can name his team.

“They’ll be assessed again tomorrow, we’re going to give them every opportunity of being fit for the Wolves game and as players they’ll want that, so we’ll give them every opportunity to try and make it,” he said.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make several changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Matt Doherty and Romain Saiss were all rested for the defeat at Anfield but come back into the reckoning to face Watford.

Centre-halves Ryan Bennet and Max Kilman, plus wing-back Ruben Vinagre and forward Pedro Neto played well after being drafted into the side but it is thought most will be on the bench as Nuno continues to rotate to keep his charges fresh.

Striker Patrick Cutrone was unable to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds due to illness but is set to return.