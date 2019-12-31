West Ham v Bournemouth Team News

Match Preview

David Moyes will hopes to get West Ham back on track in his first match back at the helm when they host struggling Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

Manuel Pellegrini paid the price for a run of form which had seen the Hammers drop down to the wrong end of the Premier League table, dangerously close to the relegation places, and they sit just one place and one point above the bottom three.

The Hammers board have once again turned to Moyes to drag them out of the mire, a job he had done previously but was then let go, although this time he has been handed an 18-month contract.

His first game in charge will be the London Stadium clash with the Cherries, who sit just a point and a place above them in the table, and he will be looking to bring to an end an alarming run at home where they have lost their last four matches.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe could point to a raft of injured first-team stars but that does not change the fact they are on a poor run themselves and have lost four out of their last six games, although they do have a good record against the Hammers and are undefeated in the last six meetings.

Regarding team news, Moyes will be able to call upon Aaron Cresswell, who is available after suspension and will return to the left-back role, whilst Mark Noble, Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio are all pushing for a recall after being dropped for the defeat to Brighton.

For Howe’s side, Callum Wilson, Lewis Cook and Ryan Fraser are all pushing to start but Jack Stacey, Jefferson Lerma and Josh King all have hamstring injuries and are facing late fitness checks.

A win for either would see them going into the New Year with renewed hope but defeat could mean starting 2020 in the relegation places.