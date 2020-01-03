Bournemouth v Luton Town Team News

Bournemouth will be hoping to avoid an FA Cup shock on Saturday when they welcome Luton Town to the Vitality Stadium for third-round action.

Bournemouth are on a terrible run of form heading into the contest, having lost eight of their last 10 matches, and the disappointing results have seen the club slip into the Premier League relegation zone.

Eddie Howe’s main focus this season will be retaining the Cherries’ top-flight status and that could mean a potential FA Cup run is sacrificed in order to preserve the club’s status.

The south-coast outfit are already walking wounded and they will definitely be without defender Jack Stacey, who will miss out on facing his old employers due to a hamstring injury.

Howe was also asked at his press conference on Friday if any other of the injured players may return and the news is not good for Bournemouth fans.

He replied: “Probably not. The week after, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Joshua King, Nathan Ake, David Brooks, Adam Smith, Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Charlie Daniels and Lloyd Kelly are all currently sidelined and look unlikely to feature in the home clash.

Striker Sam Surridge, recalled from a loan spell with Championship side Swansea City this week, could be in contention to feature as the Cherries target a morale-boosting victory.

As for Luton, they have slipped to the bottom of England’s second tier after a run of six games without a victory, which could force manager Graeme Jones to prioritise league safety over domestic trophies.

The Hatters have lost their last nine matches on the road, conceding 28 and scoring just five times, and are currently three points adrift of 21st-placed Stoke City.

Changes are expected to be made to the starting XI from the 3-1 loss at Millwall last time out, with the likes of Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, Luke Bolton, Andrew Shinnie and Jacob Butterfield are in line to play.