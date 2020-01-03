Preston v Norwich Team News

Match Preview

Norwich will be without leading scorer Teemu Pukki for their FA Cup third-round clash at Preston on Saturday.

Boss Daniel Farke has confirmed Finland international Pukki has suffered a slight hamstring strain, while he is also struggling with an ongoing toe issue, so will not be risked at Deepdale.

Farke also fears the 29-year-old could also be sidelined for the Canaries’ next Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 11.

“Teemu Pukki is out for tomorrow, he has a little hamstring strain. He’s struggling with his toe as well. I can’t predict whether he’s available for the Man Utd game,” Farke revealed at his pre-match press conference.

There are no guarantees that Pukki would have featured against Preston, even if he had been fit, as Farke is likely to ring the changes for the cup clash.

Forwards Josip Drmic and Dennis Srbeny will play no part, however, as they are sidelined with hamstring and back injuries respectively, which means teenage striker Adam Idah is likely to lead the line just three days after making his Premier League debut.

Preston boss Alex Neil, a former Norwich manager, could also opt to make changes, with the Lilywhites likely to prioritise their push for promotion from the Championship.

Forward David Nugent and defender Patrick Bauer returned for Preston’s New Year’s Day defeat to Middlesbrough, but the latter was replaced at half-time and will be assessed ahead of the weekend due to illness.

💬 "It is a massive competition to be involved in, a massive one to win and I love playing in it.” David Nugent looks ahead to Saturday's FA Cup third round tie against Norwich City and reflects on his personal memories of the competition. ➡️https://t.co/YSOogap1Pc #pnefc pic.twitter.com/grZZwIsJVj — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 2, 2020

Daniel Johnson and Louis Moult are Preston’s only confirmed absentees, as they remain sidelined with knee injuries, although Andre Green is no longer an option for Neil after his season-long loan from Aston Villa was cut short this week.