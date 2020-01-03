Rochdale v Newcastle Team News

Match Preview

Steve Bruce says he will field as strong a team as possible after injuries decimated his squad ahead of the FA Cup third-round trip to Rochdale.

The Newcastle boss is down to the bare bones for Saturday’s cup clash at League One ‘Dale after suffering four injuries in the New Year’s Day defeat against Leicester City.

Jetro Willems, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Fabian Schar were all forced off against the Foxes and have been ruled out of the trip to Spotland, but DeAndre Yedlin’s hand injury is slightly better than first feared after Bruce confirmed it’s not broken.

“None of them will play,” Bruce said of aforementioned trio, while he revealed the latest on Yedlin, adding: “(DeAndre) Yedlin, we think, might be OK. He’s got a terrible hand injury, thankfully it’s not broken, but he’s going to be OK.”

Matt Ritchie is close to a return and is set to make the bench against Rochdale although Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles, while making good progress, are all still out.

"We've still got a strong enough squad to go and get a result. We'll have three or four youngsters travelling with us. This time last year, we seen the introduction of Sean Longstaff which opened the door for him. It could do for someone else this weekend."

Bruce has said he will field as strong a side as possible, with the likes of Christian Atsu, Karl Darlow and Andy Carroll all tipped to start alongside fringe and youth players.

The Magpies boss added: “We’ll play as strong as we possibly can. I said when I walked through the door that the FA Cup is the FA Cup. I would love to be able to freshen us up and do this, that and the other, but when you’ve got injuries there’s always an opportunity.”

Newcastle have a dismal recent record in the FA Cup and have been knocked out in either the third or fourth round of the competition every year since 2006, when they progressed to the quarter-finals and lost to Chelsea.