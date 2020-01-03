Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United Team News

Match Preview

Premier League pair Wolves and Manchester United are both set to make changes when they meet in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Wolves keeper John Ruddy could come in for first choice Rui Patricio, while United will also make a change in goal with Sergio Romero in line to start ahead of David de Gea.

Ruben Neves started on the bench in the defeat to Watford last time out and could be recalled to the starting XI by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with Max Kilman and Ruben Vinagre also pushing for starts.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will shuffle his pack but he also has a few players absent through illness and injury.

The Norwegian has also confirmed young forward Mason Greenwood will start on Saturday.

Midfielder Jesse Lingard and forward Anthony Martial were sent home from training on Friday with illness and seem set to miss the trip to Molineux.

Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe,Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo are out injured for the visitors.

Solskjaer may be planning to tinker with his line-up for the FA Cup clash but he insists he will name a side strong enough to claim a win and he is hoping for a cup run this season.

United went down 2-0 at Arsenal in their last Premier League fixture and Solskjaer is looking for a reaction from his side but he expects a stern test from Wolves.

“We’ve got to play well, got to perform and we’ve got to go there positive because we want a reaction after a defeat at Arsenal,” he told reporters.

“Everybody said that was a bad, bad performance but in my opinion it was a good game between good teams.”

On Wolves, he added: “They swap between 3-5-2, 3-4-3 and seem to know every little detail, know each other, rotations, which is a great place to be when you get the consistency he’s had. We know we’re up for a hard night at Molineux.”