Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Team News

Match Preview

Share







Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be without Marcos Alonso for the Blues' FA Cup third round clash with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Spain defender continues to nurse a hamstring complaint and will not be ready for Sunday’s cup tie and his exclusion is likely to be one of many changes for the clash as Lampard rests a host of players following the hectic Christmas period.

Lampard has already stated that he wants to add to his first team squad this January so he may not take too many risks on Sunday.

Fikayo Tomori is battling a bug to be ready to feature in defence, with young midfielder Billy Gilmour another to have been unwell as the virus sweeps through the squad,

Lampard took training on Friday but stepped aside from press conferences duties himself due to his own minor illness, but is expected to be ready to take charge at the weekend.

He will check the wellness of the squad on Sunday morning before deciding on who will and who will not feature and if there is any doubt over a player they will be stood down.

We’re delaying our match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday by one minute to encourage fans to take simple steps to look after their mental health. Take the @NHSuk’s #EveryMindMatters short quiz to see what you can do for your mental health – https://t.co/Aq8Hry4t5J pic.twitter.com/mqgYBaqI24 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2020

Nottingham Forest have been boosted by the return of Yuri Ribeiro as he should be available to feature after shaking off a long-term knee issue.

Defender Ribeiro has been sidelined since November but is back in training and his availability to boss Sabri Lamouchi is a big plus with the Portuguse likely to fill a spot on the bench.

Forest will be without defender Chema as he hobbled out of their New Year’s Day win over Blackburn and now looks set to miss the Chelsea trip.

The full-back had been battling a hip complaint and exacerbated the problem against Blackburn.