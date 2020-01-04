Liverpool v Everton Team News

Match Preview

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp intends to shuffle his pack for the derby clash with Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday at Anfield as he struggles with injuries.

Reds midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out of the game with a groin problem, with the Guinea international awaiting the results of a scan after sustaining the problem in the warm-up prior to Thursday’s win over Sheffield United.

He joins six other players in the treatment room – defenders Joel Matip (knee), Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Nathaniel Clyne (knee), midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), Fabinho (ankle) and Xherdan Shaqiri (hamstring) – all recovering from problems, all of whom may well have got the nod to feature on Sunday.

Adrian is set to start in goal while new signing Takumi Minamino is in line for his debut having joined from Red Bull Salzburg on January 1 and defenders Nat Phillips – recalled from his loan at Stuttgart – and Neco Williams and strikers Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster are all set to be involved.

Klopp will be looking to strike a balance between resting his players and putting out a side strong enough to win.

For Everton new boss Carlo Ancelotti, he will be looking to beat Liverpool for the second time this season after his then side Napoli beat one of Klopp’s full-strength teams in the Champions League back in September.

Morgan Schneiderlin is available for Everton after overcoming a calf injury. The French midfielder has been missing since the start of December with the problem but returned to training after Christmas and has been declared fit.

Bernard will be checked after suffering a knee injury in the warm-up ahead of Wednesday’s defeat at Manchester City while Fabian Delph is also doubtful after suffering a knock in that match.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi remain sidelined.

Everton haven’t won a Merseyside derby in nearly 10 years, while you have to go back to 1999 for the last time they beat the Reds at Anfield.