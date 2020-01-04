Sheffield United v AFC Fylde Team News

Match Preview

Sheffield United could hand a debut to Jack Rodwell against AFC Fylde in the FA Cup third round on Sunday at Bramall Lane, a matter of days after signing him.

Southport-born Rodwell, capped three times by England between 2011 and 2013, has been without a club since leaving Blackburn in the summer but with the paperwork having been completed in time to play in the FA Cup, Rodwell seems set to make his Blades debut against the non-league side.

Blades boss Chris Wilder plans to rest his first-team squad after a hectic Christmas period and has hinted he could make a full 11 changes from the side which lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday.

Club captain Billy Sharp is likely to get a rare start up front and fellow veteran Phil Jagielka may come into the defence, while summer signings Luke Freeman, Ravel Morrison and Ben Osborn should also see some action having struggled to make an impact at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

“The boys that have started most of the games this season, I’ve given them a few days off to clear their heads and get right,” Wilder said.

“I expect us to get a result, I expect people to put in individual performances to stake a claim for their respective position.

“Same preparation will go into this game that goes into every game. I don’t enjoy losing, I really don’t, that loss in the FA Cup last season to Barnet was a real low point.”

📽️ Ben Osborn believes AFC Fylde have nothing to lose in Sunday's Emirates FA Cup third round tie at Bramall Lane.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 4, 2020

For Fylde, who are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, manager Jim Bentley will be without winger Matty Kosylo after the midfielder was sent off, after coming on as a second half substitute in the 1-0 defeat by National League leaders Barrow on New Year’s Day. Apart from Kosylo, they will be going in with as strong a side as possible.