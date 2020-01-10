Aston Villa v Manchester City Team News

Match Preview

Both Aston Villa and Manchester City need the points for contrasting reasons ahead of their meeting in Sunday's late game in the Premier League.

Villa sit 17th in the table but could be dragged into the bottom three before they run out in this one if result elsewhere go against them on Saturday.

City are 14 points behind Liverpool in the title race and while their chances of catching the Reds are slim, they cannot afford any further slip-ups this season.

Injuries have not been kind to Dean Smith in recent weeks with both Tom Heaton and Wesley out for the season with knee issues.

With Jed Steer also sidelined, Orjan Nyland will wear the gloves and is expected to play behind a back three of Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause, while Matt Targett could return following a hamstring issue.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia could get the nod in Wesley’s absence having recovered from illness but will have his work cut out with his team having not scored in the last three meetings between these clubs, including October’s 3-0 to City at the Etihad.

There has been positives on long-term absentees Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte, both of whom are battling back from knee injuries.

The German stepped up his recovery this week, while Laporte will return to full training on Monday but Saturday’s match will come too soon for the pair.

Ederson is back available for Pep Guardiola, having served his ban for being sent off in the December 27 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sergio Aguero, who has six goals in his last five against Villa, could also play in attack. The Citizens played without a striker from the star in Tuesday’s 3-1 EFL Cup win over Manchester United and needs one more goal to equal Thierry Henry’s Premier League scoring record for an overseas player.