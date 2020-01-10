Everton v Brighton Team News

Match Preview

Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi remain out for Everton as they prepare to host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Toffees need a reaction after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round and boss Carlo Ancelotti has reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the game, although midfielder Gomes, who is recovering from an ankle operation, and winger Iwobi (hamstring) remain out, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin (quadriceps) is also still absent.

All three are making good progress, though, and Ancelotti is hopeful Gomes will be back in initial training as early as next week – which is a sooner-than-expected return following the shock injury he sustained against Tottenham under a challenge from Heung-min Son on November 3.

The Everton boss said in his press conference: “Andre Gomes comes back next week and will start to train individually here. It is good news because he is doing well. His recovery is going faster. I hope he can be with us [the squad] as soon as possible because he is a fantastic player.

“We have Jean-Philippe Gbamin – I don’t know precisely [when he will return to full training], working alone in this moment, doing individual sessions. It is the same with Alex Iwobi.

“The others are fit and in good condition.”

Brighton are without Dan Burn, who has a broken collar bone, while Aaron Mooy is a doubt because of a knee injury. There is better news on Solly March, who is in contention for a return after his groin problem, but Jose Izquierdo remains a long-term absentee with his knee injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference boss Graham Potter said: “Aaron Mooy has had a knock this week and he’s not trained for the last few days. Solly March has trained all week, so he is in contention for the group. He has trained well, so there is a chance he will be in the squad.”

Only three places and one point separate the two sides before kick-off with Everton 11th and the Seagulls 14th and the south-coast side go in search of their first-ever win at Goodison Park, although they have only visited the Merseysiders six times throughout their history.