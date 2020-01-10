Leicester City v Southampton Team News

Match Preview

Southampton will have revenge on the agenda when they travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

All sorts of records were smashed when the Foxes won 9-0 at St Mary’s in October, with the result the highest winning margin for an away team in the Premier League era.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s future looked bleak after that match but things have turned for the Saints and they are now 12th in the table.

Leicester sit second in the standings but are a full 13 points behind leaders Liverpool and, having lost to third-placed Manchester City and the Reds over Christmas, appear to be out of the title race.

Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick at St Mary’s and is likely to lead the line after returning in the midweek EFL Cup semi-final draw with Aston Villa and could be joined up top by the resurgent Kelechi Iheanacho.

Wilfred Ndidi is out after undergoing knee surgery and that could give Hamza Choudhury a chance to stake a claim in midfield.

Southampton won 2-1 at King Power Stadium last term and haven’t lost at the ground since 2016.

Taking 10 points from the last 12 available has given their Premier League survival hopes a massive boost and Saints seem to have found that attack is the best form of defence, with them having conceded the second-most goals this season.

"He’s showing his quality. He’ll always threaten the back line and he’s got different types of finishes. They’re a team that will be confident and it will be a tough game." 💬 The manager on Danny Ings' form. pic.twitter.com/cKCsZz2wSU — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 10, 2020

Danny Ings’ run of nine goals in his last 10 outings has been vital and he will look to extend that run to boost his claims of an England place.

Winger Sofiane Boufal could feature after he recovered from a toe injury to face Huddersfield last weekend to leave Yan Valery as Hasenhuttl’s only absentee.

Southampton have won their last two away games in the league but Brendan Rodgers has a fine record against the Hampshire club, losing just two of his eight career head-to-heads.