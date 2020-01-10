Wolves v Newcastle Team News

Match Preview

Share







Wolves will be looking to get their top-four hopes back on track when they play host to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have fallen six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea following back-to-back top-flight defeats to Liverpool and Watford, but their record at Molineux is strong, with Tottenham and the Blues the only sides to have won a league game there in over a year.

Forward Diogo Jota is Wolves’ main injury concern due to a dead leg, with Nuno admitting it is unclear exactly when the Portuguese will be able to return.

“He had a strong impact, fluid and blood on the injury, he’s going to be scanned again next week. After the scan we wait and determine better his return,” he said.

The news is more positive regarding defender Willy Boly, who has resumed training following an ankle problem although Saturday’s match comes too soon for him.

Morgan Gibbs-White is in contention following a back injury that has sidelined him since October and he could feature in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Newcastle’s injury problems are more extensive than those of their hosts although boss Steve Bruce has confirmed forwards Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Miguel Almiron plus defenders Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems are all available for selection after recovering from knocks.

Several other first-teamers are also closing in on returns, with Fabian Schar and Allan Saint-Maximin potentially back in contention for Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay with Rochdale.

However, captain Jamaal Lascelles and full-back Javi Manquillo remain unavailable, while Bruce has fresh injury concerns surrounding Ki Sung-yueng and Yoshinori Muto, who both picked up knocks against Rochdale, while DeAndre Yedlin is a doubt with a knee problem.

SB on new injuries: "Unfortunately we lost two or three last weekend. Ki [Sung-Yueng] and [Yoshi] Muto both got knocks and we'll have to wait over [DeAndre] Yedlin too. He hurt his knee a little bit." pic.twitter.com/oTJ7zODfge — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 10, 2020

Wolves are unbeaten in three games against Newcastle since returning to the Premier League although they have not defeated the Magpies on their own patch since a 3-2 triumph in the FA Cup back in 2003, with George Ndah scoring the winning goal.