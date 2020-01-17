Arsenal v Sheffield United Team News

Match Preview

Left-back Bukayo Saka is on standby to start against Sheffield United as Arsenal could be without injured Sead Kolasinac and banned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Kolasinac was injured in training and will be assessed by doctors ahead of the clash at Emirates Stadium. With Kieran Tierney still out because of a shoulder injury, Saka is in line to get the call if the Bosnian doesn’t make it.

Gabriel Martinelli is expected to deputise for Aubameyang, with the Gabon international serving the first part of his three-game suspension following the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Lucas Torreiera is also doubtful for the game but has been seen in training this week, while Hector Bellerin remains on the casualty list.

The Gunners remain 10th in the table and are now 11 points adrift of the top four going into the game with the Blades, who are currently four points clear of Mikel Arteta’s men and beat Arsenal 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane.

Arteta press conference key points: ⚫ Kolasinac injured in training yesterday – doctors still assessing him

⚫ Torreira trained yesterday, but a doubt for Sat

⚫ Bellerin ‘much sharper’ but not ready yet

⚫ Likes John Stones, but ‘no truth’ in links

⚫ Auba’s ban a ‘big shame’ pic.twitter.com/4wcvVB9atb — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 15, 2020

Lys Mousset, who grabbed the winner when the two sides met in October, could be recalled to the starting line-up after sitting on the bench until the 60th minute of last week’s 1-0 home win over West Ham United.

David McGoldrick could be the man to step down although Oli McBurnie equally could make way even though he scored the winner against the Hammers.

Manager Chris Wilder has been remarkably consistent with his selections throughout the season, with his forwards the only players that he has chosen to rotate regularly.

Wilder’s side have won three times away from Bramall Lane this season and have only lost twice. He is expecting a tough game and has already noticed improvements in the Gunners under Arteta.

“It will be tougher with the bounce of a new manager,” said the Blades boss. “We’ve looked statistically at certain aspects of their game and they’ve certainly upped in terms of duels and distances covered.”