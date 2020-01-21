Crystal Palace v Southampton Team News

Match Preview

Southampton will look to extend their impressive away record when they head to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Palace have been tough to beat this season and they return to home soil, having drawn 2-2 at Manchester City on Saturday, unbeaten in five Premier League games.

They have not lost at home in four encounters, their last defeat came at the hands of Liverpool on November 23, and manager Roy Hodgson rightly has his sights set on a top-half finish.

Howvever, history suggests Palace’s recent run could be set to come to an end when Saints arrive at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have won just three of 21 Premier League meetings with the south-coast outfit and lost 2-0 in this fixture last term.

Hodgson is set to welcome back midfielder Max Meyer after a brief spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury but Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke and Jeffrey Schlupp are all sidelined.

Captain Luka Milivojevic is also set to miss out again as he serves the final game of a three-match ban while January signing Cenk Tosun is expected to be named in the starting XI for the second successive game after netting against City.

Southampton’s rise up the table has been nothing short of remarkable and they sit third in the form rankings when taking into account the past six matches.

They have picked up as many points as Manchester City during that period, moving six points clear of the drop zone.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are looking for a fourth successive victory on the road, having seen off Aston Villa, Chelsea and Leicester over recent weeks.

Jan Bednarek is a doubt for the visitors after he sustained an Achilles injury in the 3-2 loss to Wolves on Saturday.

Yan Valery has not featured since November 30 due to a viral infection and Hasenhuttl hinted he is unlikely to be ready for the midweek outing.

Southampton have earned eight victories against Palace since returning to the top flight in 2012, more than against any other side.