Bournemouth v Aston Villa Team News

Match Preview

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe could welcome both Jefferson Lerma and Diego Rico back into his squad when they take on Aston Villa this weekend.

The pair both sat out the home defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup but are in contention to return for the clash with Villa, which would be a boost for Howe, who says leaving them out on Monday means they have a chance of playing on Saturday.

The Cherries still have injury problems and the Villa clash will probably come too soon for Joshua King, if he is still at the club with Manchester United keen to land him before the deadline, as well as Jack Stacey and Junior Stanislas.

Asked for his injury news ahead of the clash, Howe said: “We are not too dissimilar to how we were for the Brighton game. We will see who’s fit for this game.”

Despite a morale- boosting win over the Seagulls last time out, Bournemouth are struggling in the Premier League and go into the game against Villa in the relegation places in the Premier League.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith will want his side to continue where they left off on Tuesday when they booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with a win over Leicester City.

"There's certainly a more confident group of players." 📈 Dean Smith sat down to discuss plenty of topics with the media ahead of #BOUAVL on Saturday. 🎙️#AVFC

Keeper Pepe Reina has overcome the calf strain that caused him to miss Tuesday’s dramatic cup semi-final win over the Foxes and could come back in although that would be harsh on Orjan Nyland, who impressed in the Spaniard’s absence.

There could be a Premier League debut for £8.5m forward Mbwana Samatta but Keinan Davis’ impact from the bench has given Smith a dilemma over sticking with Samatta or going with Davis.