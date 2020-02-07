Sheffield United v Bournemouth Team News

Match Preview

Bournemouth duo Josh King and Jack Stacey could return for Sunday's trip to Sheffield United after both missing the past seven games.

Forward King and defender Stacey both suffered hamstring injuries in the defeat at Brighton in December but boss Eddie Howe says they’re now in contention this weekend.

Long-term absentee David Brooks has been in Qatar for specialist treatment on his ankle injury but the winger is still “some way away” from returning to action and Junior Stanislas made a welcome return to the bench last week so he could be involved again.

The south coast club are 16th in the table, just two points clear of West Ham who occupy 18th as the battle to avoid the drop intensifies.

The Cherries have recorded back-to-back wins, though, over Brighton and Aston Villa to boost their chances of staying up but Howe says they must now follow those victories up with more.

“We have to finish [the season] well,” he said. “It is going to be down to us to get ourselves away from trouble.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been boosted by the news David McGoldrick is back in training. He’s been out for four games with a foot injury but is now close to a first team return.

Sunday’s game may come too soon for him as Wilder confirmed he has no other new injury worries ahead of the Bramall Lane clash.

Wilder says Premier League survival remains his team’s target this season despite the fact they sit sixth in the table after a fantastic campaign so far.

“It’s a push for three points,” he said. “Forty has always been a big number for a newly-promoted side. After we get that it’ll always be about the next three points.”