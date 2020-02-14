Arsenal v Newcastle United Team News

Match Preview

Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates on Sunday for Premier League action as both teams eye a victory that would boost their European aspirations.

Arsenal are 10th in the table on 31 points heading into this weekend’s fixtures, while Newcastle are level on points with the Gunners but sit 12th due to their poor goal difference, which stands at minus 12.

Mikel Arteta’s men are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but they have drawn their last four Premier League matches and last tasted top-flight success at home to Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners have won 13 of the past 14 Premier League meetings against the Magpies, who are on a run of seven successive league defeats at the Emirates, and the hosts have received a defensive boost ahead of the game.

Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson are both available after recovering from thigh and hamstring issues respectively, while Bukayo Saka has overcome a knock he suffered in the draw to Burnley and is ready to play.

However, January signing Pablo Mari is not yet fit enough but he is aiming to be ready for Thursday’s trip to Olympiakos, while fellow new recruit Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney are expected back at the end of the month.

Mikel's here 👋 Tune in to @m8arteta's press conference live now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 14, 2020

Newcastle are on an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions heading into the contest and they defeated Oxford United 3-2 after extra-time in their FA Cup fourth-round replay last time out.

The Magpies, who are into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 14 years, would leapfrog Arsenal with a win and move to within five points of fifth-placed Sheffield United.

Steve Bruce has been plagued by injuries over the past couple of months and he continues to be without striker Andy Carroll, who is struggling with a hip injury and is unavailable for selection.

🗣 Steve Bruce on injuries: "We’re just going to assess if it’s too early for Muto and Gayle but they’re training. Andy Carroll still isn’t right. We expected him to be OK but unfortunately he’s not. Thankfully it’s not his ankle but it’s his hip flexor which isn’t quite right.” pic.twitter.com/qVkSxwzOlt — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 14, 2020

However, there is better news after the manager revealed Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, who both picked up knocks in the win over Oxford, have both recovered and are expected to start.

Bruce is less sure about Yoshinori Muto and Dwight Gayle, who are both back training after their respective injuries, and a late decision will be made on whether they will be a part of the squad or not.