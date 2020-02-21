Manchester United v Watford Team News

Match Preview

Old Trafford has not always been a happy hunting ground for Manchester United this season and they face a tricky test on Sunday against Watford.

United were back in Europa League action on Thursday, drawing 1-1 away at Club Brugge, a result that came off the back of Monday’s superb 2-0 win at Chelsea.

However, they have taken just a point from the last six available at home and, while they sit seventh and three points adrift of what for now are the Champions League places, they need to improve their home record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted Scott McTominay could return, having not featured since damaging knee ligaments on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Mason Greenwood is a doubt after missing the trip to Belgium through illness, meaning Odion Ighalo could get his first start for the club. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are long-term absentees with foot and back injuries respectively.

Watford’s excellent start under Nigel Pearson seems to have petered out and the winter break may have come at the perfect time for the Hornets.

After becoming the club’s third manager of the season when appointed in December, the team lost just one of his first eight in charge in all competitions. However, five games without a win suggests they still have work to do and they currently sit 19th.

One thing they can take heart from heading into the match is the fact that fine run included a 2-0 win over Manchester United in December, with Pearson expected to employ a similar game-plan.

Both Ismaila Sarr and Kiko Femenia are hopeful of being involved after recent injuries although Daryl Janmaat will definitely miss out. The Dutchman has not played since November and will make his comeback for the Under-23s next week.

One man to watch could be midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure who scored in last season’s match at Old Trafford and also netted in his team’s recent draw at Brighton.