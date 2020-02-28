Bournemouth v Chelsea Team News

Match Preview

Bournemouth duo Nathan Ake and Jefferson Lerma may be able to make returns against Chelsea on Saturday.

Lerma and Ake both sat out the Cherries’ 3-0 defeat at Burnley last time out due to respective rib and head injuries, but boss Eddie Howe hopes they will be available for the visit of Chelsea.

“Nathan has trained this week, so hopefully should be okay providing there are no ill-effects from his head injury,” Howe said at a pre-match press conference.

“It’s a similar case with Jeff and he has come through a couple of days’ training.”

Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma and Lloyd Kelly all remain sidelined for the hosts although Howe hopes all four will be available for selection in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth go into the game in 16th spot in the Premier League table, just two points clear of danger after back-to-back defeats to Sheffield United and the Clarets.

Chelsea overcame Tottenham 2-1 in their last league outing befor they then slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.

The visitors are missing midfielder N’Golo Kante due to a muscle problem and forward Christian Pulisic is also absent with a groin issue.

Callum Hudson-Odoi may return from a hamstring issue although forward Tammy Abraham is still struggling with an ankle injury, despite coming off the bench against Bayern, meaning OIivier Giroud could start for the third match in a row for Chelsea.

Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League table although a run of just one win in their last five league games has left them only three points clear of Manchester United in fifth spot in the battle for the Champions League places.