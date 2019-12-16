Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wilfried Zaha rescued Crystal Palace a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 against M23 derby rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Christan Benteke returned to the Crystal Palace line-up for the first time since August 18, in one of three changes from last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Watford. Andros Townsend made way for the big striker, while Jairo Riedewald made his first start of the season at left-back with Jeffrey Schlupp ruled out injured, and Scott Dann replaced Gary Cahill in the centre of defence.

Martin Montoya returned in place of Steven Alzate at right-back for Brighton and Yves Bissouma made only his third start in the league this season in place of the suspended Dale Stephens in two changes to the XI which drew 2-2 against Wolves.

Roy Hodgson was celebrating his 100th game in charge of Palace but it was Brighton who started the brighter.

Indeed, the Seagulls were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the 20th minute when Riedewald appeared to clip the heels of Montoya just as he got a shot away which was tipped behind for a corner by Vicente Guaita.

However, despite a check with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the decision was made not to award a spot-kick.

Lewis Dunk then had a header saved by Guiata and the Palace custodian was forced into a smart save on the half-hour when he was almost caught out by Bissouma’s long-range strike.

Brighton continued to look the more likely to break the deadlock as Palace went in at the break without mustering a shot on target.

Despite the Seagulls’ dominance, it was Palace that almost scored five minutes into the second half when Benteke picked up possession down the right and his attempted cross towards Zaha curled over Mat Ryan and crashed off the far post.

Brighton got the goal their play merited on 54 minutes when Leandro Trossard’s cross in from a corner dropped to Neal Maupay in the area and he took a touch before thumping a shot high into Guaita’s net.

It was almost 2-0 four minutes later when the ball rebounded off the crossbar following a corner and dropped to Maupay, but this time his effort was saved by the legs of Guaita.

Brighton continued to dominate and they went close again in the 70th minute when Trossard tested Guiata with a tricky strike from just outside the box, and the keeper had to move quickly to gather before Montoya could reach the loose ball.

Benteke had Palace’s first effort in anger on 73 minutes when he turned well on the right of the area and his angled drive was pushed out for a corner by Ryan at his near post.

Palace continued to creep back into the game and they got back on level terms in emphatic fashion in the 76th minute when Zaha lashed a rising left-foot effort beyond Ryan from the left of the area.

On 81 minutes, Jordan Ayew went on a surging run and hit an effort from the edge of the area which drifted just over the Brighton goal.

Palace finished the game the stronger, but Brighton held on for a deserved draw.

The point moves Palace above Arsenal into ninth on 23 points, while Brighton remain three points behind them in 13th spot.