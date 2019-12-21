Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City

Match Report

Manchester City are now 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League after a convincing win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Foxes went into the game four points better off than the reigning Premier League champions but proved no match for Pep Guardiola’s men – despite taking the lead thanks to Jamie Vardy’s 17th goal of the season.

City were dominant throughout and deservedly turned the game around, with Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus all on target at a wet Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens were quick out of the blocks and man-of-the-match Kevin De Bruyne went close to the opener after 13 minutes, hitting the base of the post.

Mahrez tormented his old team Leicester throughout and he nearly teed up Jesus for the first goal, only for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to pull off an excellent save.

The Foxes then took the lead against the run of play in the 22nd minute, hitting the hosts on the counter as Harvey Barnes slipped in Vardy and the league’s leading marksman expertly lofted the ball over Ederson.

Man City weren’t behind for long, levelling on the half hour mark when Mahrez dribbled across the edge of the box before seeing his shot deflect off Caglar Soyuncu and bounce into the net.

City got their noses in front three minutes before half-time when Ricardo Pereira upended Raheem Sterling inside the box, a VAR check showing there had been minimal contact but enough to bring down the England forward. Gundogan stepped up to dispatch the resulting penalty.

Mahrez was off target as he missed an early chance in the second half to grab a third, flashing a shot across the face of goal before the Algerian forced Schmeichel into great save to keep his side in it.

The home side were nearly punished for their wastefulness when Vardy’s cross found Barnes but he missed the target from close range, picking up an injury that ended his day early in the process.

City struck the killer blow on 68 minutes with Jesus’s first home league goal since January, with De Bruyne powering into the box and crossing for Jesus to slide in and score.

Guardiola’s men kept Leicester at arm’s length for the rest of the game as they inflicted a third defeat of the season on Leicester.

The result means Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League over Leciester is 10 points going into Christmas and only one side has failed to win the title when that far ahead on Christmas Day.