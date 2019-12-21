Norwich City 1-2 Wolves

Match Report

Share







Norwich City were made to pay for a host of missed chances as Wolves came from behind to win 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Wolves, unchanged from the team that lost to Tottenham last weekend, created the first opening but Raul Jimenez lashed his volley wide.

When the Canaries got forward, Rui Patricio kept Kenny McLean’s shot out after good play by Emiliano Buendia before the Wolves goalkeeper pushed Alex Tettey’s low drive on to a post.

It came as no surprise when Daniel Farke’s team took the lead in the 17th minute, Todd Cantwell smashing the ball home after Jonny had failed to deal with McLean’s cross.

Norwich, whose only change from the team that drew at Leicester City last weekend saw Grant Hanley replace the injured Ben Godfrey, went close to doubling their lead in the 25th minute when the impressive Buendia played in Teemu Pukki, whose shot was tipped behind for a corner by the overworked Patricio.

Pukki dragged another effort high and wide before the Finland international saw a shot saved by Patricio at his near post as Wolves left the pitch at half-time fortunate to be only one goal behind.

The Canaries continued to create chances at the start of the second half and Tettey had a shot blocked but the home team were stunned in the 62nd minute when Romain Saiss made it 1-1, heading Joao Moutinho’s cross past Tim Krul after a well-worked short corner.

The goal lifted Wolves and, after Jimenez had lifted a presentable opportunity over the bar, the Mexico international scored the winner with nine minutes left, firing the rebound home after Krul had saved Matt Doherty’s close-range effort.