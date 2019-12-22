Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea

Match Report

A brace from Willian in the first half ensured Frank Lampard's Chelsea got the bragging rights in an ill-tempered London derby.

The Blues boss took his side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time but it was to prove an all too familiar feeling for Spurs against a man who inflicted his share of pain during his playing career in this fixture.

Lampard went against the grain in his battle with former boss Jose Mourinho as he deployed a three-man defence and the visiting side dominated proceedings as Tottenham failed to ignite.

Willian curled home the opener after being allowed too much space from a short corner and he was ice-cool from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after a calamitous foul from Paulo Gazzaniga on Marcos Alonso.

Hopes of a fightback rarely threatened to materialise and Spurs were all but done when Heung-min Son was red-carded for a petulant kick-out at Antonio Rudiger.

Victory for Mourinho’s side would have hoisted them above Chelsea into the top-four but that never really looked on.

The Blues were controlled and efficient in possession from the off and went ahead on 12 minutes.

Serge Aurier failed to deal with a long ball forward and coughed up a cheap corner. Willian took it short and got the return pass from Mateo Kovacic in plenty of space as the full-back again failed to close him down.

The Brazilian rifled a shot across goal and into the corner of Gazzaniga’s net, much to the delight of the Chelsea support.

Tottenham were underwhelming in their response, as Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko came off second best in the midfield battle.

Sissoko was perhaps fortunate to escape sanction when he chased a through ball and lunged into Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga midway through the half.

There was no escape at the other end however when Gazzaniga recklessly flung himself at Alonso. Anthony Taylor initially awarded a free-kick to Tottenham but the VAR review confirmed it was the goalkeeper that was out of control and, in stoppage time, Willian slotted home.

Just beyond the hour, Son got his marching order after another VAR review. The South Korean tangled with Rudiger near the right touchline and as he fell to the floor, the Spurs aimed a sneaky kick at the German defender.

Taylor once more overlooked the incident but he was alerted by Stockley Park and the red card came out, deservedly.

Tottenham hoped VAR might give them some late assistance when Dele Alli was caught by Kurt Zouma. Taylor awarded a free-kick and the television replays showed he was spot on, with sub Christian Eriksen’s poor delivery seeing the opportunity quickly evaporate.

The second half was marred by a reported incident of racist abuse towards Rudiger from a section of the home support, while an object was also thrown from the crowd and landed at the feet of Arrizabalaga.