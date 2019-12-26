Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich City

Match Report

Share







Conor Hourihane scored the only goal of the match as Aston Villa won the crunch relegation six-pointer against Norwich City.

The visitors had several clear-cut chances while the game was still goalless but this latest defeat leaves then entrenched in the bottom three.

Douglas Luiz dragged an early 25-yard effort well wide for Villa while at the other end Tom Heaton saved Todd Cantwell’s shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The outstanding Emiliano Buendia then set up Canaries striker Teemu Pukki who could not beat Villa goalkeeper Heaton before Sam Byram’s header looped up on to the top of the crossbar.

When Villa responded Anwar El Ghazi steered his shot just wide after being set up by Matt Targett but the clash remained goalless at half time.

Norwich edged the first half and they continued to have the upperhand immediately after the interval with Alex Tettey having a low goal-bound strike blocked on the line by Luiz before Heaton kept out German midfielder Tom Trybull’s header.

However, it was Villa that scored the crucial goal in the 64th minute when substitute Hourihane was sent clear by Jack Grealish before sweeping his shot past Tim Krul in the Norwich net.

When Daniel Farke’s side responded, Kenny McLean’s low drive narrowly missed the target before Sam Byram bundled the ball wide and Marco Stiepermann had a shot blocked.

For all their late pressure Norwich could not force an equaliser though as Villa held on to register their fifth victory of the campaign.