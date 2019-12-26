Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal

Match Report

Share







Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang rescued a point for Arsenal at Bournemouth as the Mikel Arteta era started with a disappointing draw.

The Gunners looked set for yet another defeat in Arteta’s first game in charge when Dan Gosling gave the Cherries the lead on a wet Boxing Day afternoon at the Vitality Stadium.

However, Aubameyang’s 14th goal of the season was enough to secure the visitors a deserved share of the spoils as the north Londoner’s finally capitalised on having the lion’s share of possession.

Despite a battling performance, the same old issues which have dogged Arsenal were again on show and if he wasn’t aware, Arteta has a big job on his hands to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard named an attacking line-up for his first match in charge with Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette recalled to the starting XI.

However, it was Bournemouth, who didn’t manage a shot on target last time out against Burnley, who nearly opened the scoring, Ryan Fraser seeing his effort blocked after a nice move opened up the Gunners, Sokratis producing the vital interception.

Callum Wilson flashed a volley across the face of goal before the visitors got going, Lacazette, Reiss Nelson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all seeing shots blocked after some nice play in and around the area.

The breakthrough between the two sides eventually came in the 35th minute when Arsenal lost possession inside their own half. Jack Stacey was then given too much time to produce a low cross and Dan Gosling beat two Arsenal defenders to the ball to stab it home for his second goal in three games.

Joshua King nearly doubled Bournemouth’s lead just before half-time when his mazy run ended with him squeezing the ball past Bernd Leno, only for the German goalkeeper to grab it before it crossed the line.

Aubameyang nearly curled in the equaliser, just bending his effort over the crossbar as Arsenal came out strongly after half-time and it was the Gabon international who eventually got Arteta’s men on level terms in the 63rd minute.

Aubameyang swept in Reiss Nelson’s shot from close range having started the move, the Gunners’ skipping driving into the box before Arsenal worked it into a shooting position to deservedly get back on level terms.

Callum Wilson thought he’d struck the winner for Bournemouth in the final 10 minutes when he tapped in after Leno had kept out Harry Wilson’s effort, only for the lineman’s flag to cut short his celebrations.

Arsenal then broke late on in search for the winner but when the ball eventually came to Joe Willock, his effort was tame and easily gathered by Aaron Ramsdale.

While it is a disappointing result for Arsenal, who remain 11th, Bournemouth will have been happy to have held on for a draw having lost six of their previous seven matches.