Chelsea 0-2 Southampton

Match Report

Southampton’s recent revival continued as they sealed a 2-0 win at Chelsea who have lost five of their last seven league matches.

After a very scrappy opening to the match, the only bright spot being Callum Hudson-Odoi’s shot which was deflected away for a corner, Chelsea fell behind in the 31st minute.

Southampton, who surprisingly left Danny Ings out of their starting line-up, edged ahead when Michael Obafemi lashed an 18-yard left-footed shot into the top corner of the net – his first Premier League goal of the year.

When Chelsea tried to respond, Alex McCarthy kept out a flicked effort by Cesar Azpilicueta but Saints had little difficulty holding on to their lead until half time.

Frank Lampard’s team started the second half well and Tammy Abraham rifled a shot into the side-netting but Saints continued to look dangerous on the break and Nathan Redmond’s superb cross could not quite be turned home by Che Adams.

Southampton survived a VAR check when Chelsea wanted a penalty for a handball inside the area but the visitors went close to scoring a second goal in the 65th minute when Redmond found himself one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga who made the save.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side did double their advantage with 17 minutes left though when the excellent Redmond finished off a fine team goal with a sweet finish from eight yards out.

Chelsea looked devoid of ideas as the match came to a close while Southampton appear to be a different team to the one that was thrashed 9-0 by Leicester City two months ago.