Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool

Match Report

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League by thrashing Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power.

If this was to be intended as a test of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s nerve for the second half of the season, or indeed Leicester’s, then there was one emphatic winner as the Reds outclassed the Foxes in every department.

Perhaps refreshed from their exertions to be crowned world club champions for the first time, Liverpool set about their opponents – and current nearest challengers – from the get-go, with the winning margin the only thing in doubt.

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane failed to hit the target with gilt-edged chances in the opening 10 minutes, before the former could only find the side-netting after rounding the advancing Kasper Schemichel as Leicester’s defence failed to cope with the pace and movement of the visitors.

Jordan Henderson’s deflected strike also shaved an upright but, after a sustained period of pressure, the league leaders were able to take the lead that their dominance deserved, with Firmino heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint cross from close-range after the hosts failed to properly clear a corner in the 31st minute.

Mane inexplicably shot straight at Schmeichel from just eight yards out with the goal at his mercy after a Jonny Evans mistake, with Brendan Rodgers relieved to take his troops in at the break only one goal down.

Whatever was said at the break did nothing to change the direction of the game, with Liverpool doing all the dictating as Leicester failed to stem the flows of attack, coming from the wide areas, with Alexander-Arnold particularly impressing.

Salah chipped over from the edge of the box after Schmeichel had flapped at an Andy Robertson cross before the Scotland skipper put another chance on a plate for Firmino, only for the Brazilian to glance wide from just six yards out.

There was only going to be one winner but it took until the 71st minute for Liverpool to make sure of the points when substitute James Milner coolly slotted from the spot after a Caglar Soyuncu handball.

Two became three just three minutes later when another devastating break led to Alexander-Arnold supplying the ammunition for Firmino’s second of the match – and fourth in his last three games, showing ice-cool nerve to find the top corner with defenders around him, before the full back himself rifled home from the edge of the box on a swift counter to complete the scoring in the 78th minute, and earn himself the man of the match award.

The Premier League’s top scorer, Jamie Vardy, was handled well by Liverpool’s defence but was offered a glimmer of a chance after a rampaging run from Soyuncu, only to fire into the side netting from an acute angle.

That may well have been harsh on Liverpool, given their utter dominance of the entire 90 minutes, and it now seems an absolute certainty that they will finally end their wait for the title after moving 13 points clear, with a game in hand, with Manchester City a further point back.

This may well have been men against boys but things will get easier for Brendan Rodgers side, who at least look set to return to the Champions League next term – however, title challengers they are not, yet.