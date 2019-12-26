Sheffield United 1-1 Watford

Watford held on for a welcome point in their battle to avoid relegation as they drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Blades had the better chances throughout the match but they continue to record better results on their travels than at home.

Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster did well to keep out Jack O’Connell’s 10th-minute shot which deflected off Ollie McBurnie before making another save to deny the former Swansea City striker again moments later.

After John Fleck had seen his effort ruled out by VAR for offside, Watford took the lead in the 27th minute – Gerard Deulofeu beating Dean Henderson after being set up by Nathaniel Chalobah.

The Blades equalised nine minutes later though, Oliver Norwood scoring from the penalty spot after Will Hughes had tripped George Baldock.

Chris Wilder’s team started the second half well with Fleck seeing plenty of the ball and John Lundstram lashing a 51st-minute volley over Foster’s goal.

Fleck then fired in a low left-footed shot that drifted just wide before David McGoldrick hit the post, although the linesman’s flag had already been raised for offside.

Blades substitute Lys Mousset then crossed for Fleck whose low effort was turned away in spectacular fashion by the overworked Foster but United could not force a late winner.

The point lifts Nigel Pearson’s side above Norwich City and off the foot of the table and they will attempt to continue their revival when they face Aston Villa at Vicarage Road on Saturday.