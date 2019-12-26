Tottenham 2-1 Brighton

Match Report

Share







Dele Alli scored a brilliant winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

Spurs started the match well and Ryan Sessegnon, who was making his first Premier League start for the club, hit the post in the opening minutes after latching on to Toby Alderweireld’s long ball forward, although the linesman’s flag was already raised for offside.

When Brighton responded, Steven Alzate’s ambitious long-range effort was gathered by Paulo Gazzaniga in the Spurs goal before Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy’s left-footed drive flew narrowly wide.

Jose Mourinho’s team thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute when Harry Kane slotted the ball past Mat Ryan after being played in by Harry Winks, only for VAR to rule the England striker was just offside.

Eight minutes before the interval the Seagulls stunned their hosts when they took the lead, with Adam Webster heading Pascal Gross’ excellent free-kick past Gazzaniga.

Brighton held the lead at half-time and Graham Potter’s side should have doubled it soon after the restart when Aaron Connolly contrived to send his close-range header over the bar when it seemed easier to score.

The visitors were made to rue that miss in the 53rd minute when Kane made no mistake at the second attempt after Ryan had saved his initial effort.

Gazzaniga was forced to punch Gross’ free-kick away from danger as both teams pressed for a winner but it was Spurs who scored it when Alli finished off a sweet 72nd-minute move with a sublime goal.

The victory keeps Spurs in the race for fourth place, while Brighton reach the halfway point of the season in mid-table.