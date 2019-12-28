Newcastle United 1-2 Everton

Match Report

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice as Everton made it two wins out of two under Carlo Ancelotti by defeating Newcastle United 2-1 at St James' Park.

The Magpies showed four changes to the side beaten 4-1 by Manchester United, with DeAndre Yedlin, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Andy Carroll all handed recalls.

The visitors made five alterations to the starting XI which began the 1-0 win over Burnley, with Leighton Baines, Michael Keane, Tom Davies, Theo Walcott, and Moise Kean back in the fold.

The hosts made a strong start, but the Toffees soon responded and it was the Merseysiders who broke the deadlock with 13 minutes on the clock.

A Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick struck the defensive wall and when the Icelander fired in a second effort, it fell at the feet of Calvert-Lewin and he made no mistake in slotting the ball past Martin Dubravka from close range.

On the half-hour Carroll had the ball in the net following good work by Jetro Willems and Miguel Almiron, who had struck the post, but an offside flag cut short the Magpies’ celebrations.

Seven minutes before half-time Jordan Pickford was forced to make a decent save to keep out a stinging drive from Fabian Schar and that proved to be the last decent opening of the first half.

Early in the second half the visitors had a chance to double their lead when Moise Kean was released to run through on goal, but his effort was well blocked by the advancing Dubravka.

And that miss proved more important soon after when a free-kick was played into the area by Willems, allowing Carroll to head down to Schar, who volleyed home expertly from close range to level up the scores.

However, Everton restored their advantage with just over 25 minutes left to play as Richarlison ran clear down the right flank and pulled the ball back for Calvert-Lewin to slide in and convert for his second goal of the game.

Ten minutes later the hosts brought on Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu to try and shake things up, but the visitors held out comfortably enough to secure a hard-fought victory.