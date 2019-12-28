Norwich City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Match Report

Harry Kane rescued a point for a fortuitous Tottenham side as Norwich were left frustrated by VAR.

The Canaries were leading by a strike from Mario Vrancic when Teemu Pukki appeared to have doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark at a fervent Carrow Road.

After a VAR review, the Finland forward was adjudged to have been fractionally offside – a call that is sure to leave both Daniel Farke and fans of football in general feeling bemused.

With that strike ruled out, Christian Eriksen was able to level for Spurs 10 minutes into the second half.

Norwich regained the initiative when Serge Aurier turned into his own net on 61 minutes but Kane fired home from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining after being upended in the box.

Jose Mourinho’s side pushed hard for a winning goal that would have taken them into the top four but Norwich held out for a deserved share of the spoils.

The hosts will, however, rue getting so close to a fourth league win of the season, with the point gained still leaving them seven points from safety.

Norwich went in front on 18 minutes when Vrancic stole possession in the centre circle before dribbling forward and arcing a low shot into the corner of the net from 20-yards.

It could has been so much better for the basement club on 33 minutes. Pukki controlled a sublime pass from Vrancic and diverted the ball beneath Pablo Gazzaniga into the net.

After a lengthy VAR review, the striker was adjudged to have been just offside, with the margin seemingly wafer thin. It was however a deserved lead at the break for Norwich.

Mourinho summoned Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez at the interval and Spurs quickly improved.

Kane was about to go through on goal when Jamal Lewis handled and from the resulting free-kick, the recalled Eriksen curled a fine shot into the top corner.

Dele Alli had the ball in Norwich net again on 58 minutes but it was correctly ruled out for offside.

Disaster struck for the Londoners soon after. Pukki struggled to control a through ball from Emiliano Buendia and that allowed Toby Alderweireld to get a foot in. All he could manage was to poke the ball off Aurier and it flew into the bottom corner of the net.

Spurs pushed Norwich back as the clock counted down and they had their leveller on 83 minutes.

Alli released Kane inside the box and the England skipper cleverly took a touch to come inside Christoph Zimmermann, leaving the stricken defender to upend him and allow Kevin Friend a stress-free penalty award.

Kane made no mistake from the spot and while Erik Lamela, on as a sub, brought a late save from Tim Krul, Norwich defended stoutly under incessant late pressure during seven minutes of added on time to claim their point.