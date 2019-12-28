Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Match Report

Southampton edged further clear of the Premier League relegation zone after they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at St Mary’s.

Southampton made two changes from the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 on Boxing Day, with Stuart Armstrong and the ill Michael Obafemi replaced by Sofiane Boufal and Danny Ings.

Crystal Palace also made two changes from the 2-1 win against West Ham on Thursday, with the injured Patrick van Aanholt and benched Cheikhou Kouyate replaced by Jairo Riedewald and James McCarthy.

Palace, unbeaten in their previous two visits to the Saints, thought they had taken the lead in the 15th minute when Max Meyer got on the end of a Wilfried Zaha cross from the left and powered the ball into the net from the middle of the area

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened and disallowed the goal, with Zaha adjudged to be marginally offside in the build-up.

The Saints’ best chance of the half came in the 35th minute when James Ward-Prowse delivered a superb free-kick into the area and the unmarked Jan Bednarek somehow managed to send his effort wide at the back post.

Two minutes later, Vicente Guaita was helped out by his defence when he spilled a Ward-Prowse corner but the ball was hacked clear before a Saints player could capitalise.

With neither side managing to muster a legitimate shot on target in the first half, Pierre-Emile Hojberg fired an effort from distance just over the top on 44 minutes.

Southampton started the second half brightly but it was Palace who drew first blood with the opening goal on 50 minutes.

Luka Milivojevic put in a superb free-kick and picked out James Tomkins, who powered a header into the net via the underside of the bar.

The Saints looked to respond, with Ings getting a sight of goal down the right but his effort powered into the side-netting.

Palace looked comfortable with their slender lead, only to gift Southampton an equaliser on 74 minutes when Martin Kelly made a blunder with his attempt to square the ball to Tomkins and Ings pounced, racing into the area and firing past Guaita.

Guaita was on hand to produce another good save on 81 minutes when he flicked the ball to safety after Ings met a Ward-Prowse corner and sent his close-range header towards goal.

The Saints continued to press for a winner in the closing stages, with Ward-Prowse seeing his 86th-minute free-kick well saved by Guaita.

Palace had the final chance in stoppage time, with Tomkins going close to his second of the game, but Alex McCarthy made the save.

The point moves the Saints four points clear of the drop zone, while Palace stay ninth on 27 points.