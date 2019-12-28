Watford 3-0 Aston Villa

Match Report

Share







Ten-man Watford moved closer to Premier League safety with an impressive 3-0 win against fellow strugglers Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was recalled to the Watford line-up by boss Nigel Pearson, replacing Nathaniel Chalobah in their only change from the 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Sheffield United.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith made three changes from their 1-0 win over Norwich, as Marvelous Nakamba, Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet were replaced by Henry Lansbury, Conor Hourihane and Jota.

Watford came flying out of the traps and almost went ahead in the opening minute when Troy Deeney headed down a Will Hughes corner. Christian Kabasele sent the ball goalwards, only for Tom Heaton to palm his effort away to safety.

The Hornets continued to dominate but it was Villa who almost grabbed an opener out of nothing on 24 minutes when Douglas Luiz lifted the ball to the far post and Wesley saw his effort brilliantly blocked by the legs of Ben Foster.

Villa had a couple of hopeful penalty appeals from Jack Grealish and Wesley dismissed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) before Doucoure pounced on a poor Heaton clearance and lifted a shot over the top at the other end.

Ezri Konsa produced a vital block to prevent Ismaila Sarr from firing the Hornets in front on 41 minutes but the hosts finally made the breakthrough a minute later.

Doucoure did well down the right to get a shot off which Heaton could only parry into the path of Deeney and the boyhood Birmingham City fan scuffed his effort under the keeper and into the net from a tight angle.

Watford started the second half in the ascendancy as Doucoure turned Luiz inside out before seeing his strike deflect just wide on 48 minutes.

The hosts went close again when substitute Chalobah picked up the ball after Doucoure’s heavy touch inside the area but his effort was blocked.

The game seemed to turn in favour of Villa on 58 minutes when Adrian Mariappa was red carded for a second bookable offence after a lunge on Lansbury.

But Villa had little time to capitalize on their numerical advantage after Watford were awarded a penalty when Deeney went down under a challenge from Luiz in the area and the stepped up to convert his spot-kick past Heaton on 67 minutes.

And it was game over on 71 minutes when Sarr buried his effort into the bottom corner after getting on the end of an Etienne Capoue cross from the left.

The win for Watford moves them to within three points of West Ham in the final position of safety, while Villa, who have won just once away this term, are two points better off in the final relegation spot.