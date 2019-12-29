Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea scored twice in the final seven minutes to win 2-1 at Arsenal and strengthen their hold on fourth place in the Premier League standings.

The Gunners showed two alterations to the side which drew 1-1 with Bournemouth, with Matteo Guendouzi recalled and Calum Chambers returning after suspension.

There were also two changes in the Blues line-up, with Mateo Kovacic back after serving a one-match ban and Mason Mount recalled, with Jorginho and Bradley Hudson-Odoi dropping to the bench.

A competitive start to the game saw a number of free-kicks awarded by referee Craig Pawson, who would end up dishing out four yellow cards during the first 45 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Twelve minutes in, Mason Mount hit the target with a stinging drive which caused home keeper Bernd Leno some problems, but a minute later it was the hosts who hit the front.

Mesut Ozil swung over a corner from the left which was flicked on by Chambers and leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no mistake with a header from close range.

Defender Chambers was forced from the field shortly afterwards after seeming to suffer a knee problem, with Shkodran Mustafi taking his place.

The remainder of the first half saw few openings at either end, with the Gunners content to go in one goal to the good.

Arsenal started the better in the second half, with a flashpoint coming when Jorginho clashed with Alexandre Lacazette following a late challenge from the Blues midfielder.

Still the visitors were finding it tough to threaten a home defence in which former Chelsea man David Luiz was impressing, particularly doing well to block a Tammy Abraham effort.

England striker Abraham rose high to meet a Willian corner with just under 15 minutes left to play, but his header was straight at the waiting Leno.

Home substitute Joe Willock then flashed an effort inches wide of target from the edge of the area, before an error from Leno gifted the visitors an equaliser seven minutes from time.

He failed to deal with a deep free-kick from the left from Mount, leaving Jorginho with the simplest of finishes at the far post.

And things got even better for Chelsea with three minutes remaining, as a quick counter-attack ended with Willian feeding the ball to Abraham, who turned past Mustafi and slotted past Leno to make the final score 2-1 to the visitors.