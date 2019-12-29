Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after they beat Wolves 1-0 thanks to another controversial VAR incident this season.

The Reds opened the scoring through Sadio Mane, with that incident also causing VAR to get involved, before Wolves were handed a major blow just before half-time when Pedro Neto’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool made a flying start at Anfield, but Mohamed Salah wasted a glorious chance inside the first three minutes. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was inch-perfect, but the Egypt international somehow fired his half volley over the crossbar.

Brazilian Roberto Firmino then wasted another good opportunity in the 31st minute, as he climbed high from a corner. The former Hoffenheim man got to the cross in front of Jonny, but his glancing header missed the top corner.

Liverpool started to struggle for 10 minutes, but they then grabbed the lead when Mane fired home Adam Lallana’s lay-off in the 42nd minute. The England international was adjudged to have handled the ball by referee Anthony Taylor, but it was overturned after a VAR check.

Wolves then equalised before the break, but Neto’s fabulous curling effort was ruled out by VAR. The officials claimed Jonny’s left hand was offside, meaning the Reds claimed the lead at the break, as it was Jonny who picked out Neto at the far post.

Neto’s goal was the perfect warning for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men tightened up at the back in the second 45 minutes.

Wolves failed to create any chances inside the first 15 minutes, and Nuno Espirito Santo turned to his bench as a result, with Adama Traore and Romain Saiss thrown into the action.

Klopp reacted by sending on Naby Keita before Raul Jimenez finally entered the fray with 18 minutes to go. The Mexico international won a corner after seeing his shot deflected but the best chance of the second half fell to Joao Moutinho.

A quick counter-attack allowed Moutinho to let fly from the edge of the box, but the Portuguese ace smacked his shot into the stands. Traore made a great impact off the bench, but his efforts were in vain as his final shot took a big deflection off Virgil van Dijk before the referee blew for full-time.

Liverpool continue to dominate at the top of the table, while Wolves’ top-four hopes were dealt a blow on a night where they could have got more without another controversial VAR call.