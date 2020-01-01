Manchester City 2-1 Everton

Match Report

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City claimed a 2-1 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Richarlison hit back for Everton with 19 minutes of normal time remaining to ensure a nervy finish but City held on for the win.

City dominated the first half but were unable to make a breakthrough until after the restart.

On 51 minutes Jesus opened the scoring with a sublime shot into the top corner. Visiting keeper Jordan Pickford managed to get a hand to it but the England international was unable to keep it out.

Seven minutes later Jesus had doubled the champions’ lead after his low strike beat Pickford low to his right after he was played in by Riyad Mahrez.

Everton responded well as they looked to maintain their unbeaten run under new boss Carlo Ancelotti and Richarlison gave them a lifeline, with a little help from City’s stand-in keeper Claudio Bravo.

Bravo, who kept his starting spot as Ederson is ill, attempted to play it out from the back but under-hit his pass.

The visitors pounced on the mistake and Richarlison was unmarked and on hand to tap in at the back post after Theo Walcott’s deflected cross came through to him.

Everton continued to put pressure on City in the final stages but were unable to fashion another clear-cut opportunity.

City stay third and are now 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, who take on Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday, while Everton sit in 10th spot on 25 points after 21 games.